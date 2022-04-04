Jets Rumors: Ohio State's Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson Visiting NYJ Ahead of NFL Draft

AP Photo/Paul Vernon

The New York Jets have the Nos. 4 and 10 picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, and they reportedly met with multiple potential targets on Monday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the AFC East team met with Ohio State wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, who could both go in the top 10 of the draft. That the Jets met with wide receivers is notable considering Schefter pointed out they attempted to trade for Tyreek Hill before the Kansas City Chiefs sent him to the Miami Dolphins.

The Jets need to improve their offense after finishing 28th in the league in points per game in 2021, and providing Zach Wilson with weapons such as Olave or Wilson would be an ideal place to start.

After all, Elijah Moore was the team's only pass-catcher with even 500 receiving yards last season with 538. The lack of game-changing weapons surely didn't make life any easier for Wilson after New York selected him with the No. 2 pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

His rookie season was inconsistent at best as he completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Olave would likely immediately become the team's No. 1 wide receiver if it picked him in the top 10. He finished with 175 catches for 2,702 yards and 35 touchdowns in 38 games during his Ohio State career and set the school record for touchdown receptions in the process.

Wilson could likely fill that role as well after he finished his career with the Buckeyes with 143 catches for 2,213 yards and 23 touchdowns in 32 games while also working as a punt returner at times.

B/R's NFL Scouting Department ranked Olave as the second-best wide receiver in this draft behind USC's Drake London and the 10th-best overall player in its post-scouting combine big board. Wilson came in at No. 21 overall and the sixth-best wideout.

That could line up perfectly with the Jets' selection, although there are plenty of options at wide receiver in this draft between London, Olave, Wilson, Jameson Williams, Treylon Burks, Jahan Dotson and more.

New York is apparently doing its homework at the position and met with Olave and Wilson as it looks for more information ahead of the draft.