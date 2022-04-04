Cardinals' Albert Pujols to Be in 22nd Straight Opening Day Lineup, Will Serve as DH

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols will be in the starting lineup for a 22nd straight Opening Day when he serves as the team's designated hitter on Thursday at Busch Stadium against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"I don't want to set expectations because I like to be surprised, so I'm just going to enjoy it," Pujols said, according to Dave Skretta of the Associated Press. "I'm sure it will be emotional for me, and the fans, too. But my focus is on trying to get in the reps I need to get myself ready for this season."

Pujols signed a $2.5 million deal to return to the Cardinals this offseason after splitting the 2021 campaign between the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers. The 42-year-old had spent nine-and-a-half seasons with the Angels before being traded to the Dodgers.

Pujols became a star for the Cardinals in the early stages of his career from 2001 to 2011. He earned nine All-Star selections and won three MVP awards, two Gold Gloves and six Silver Slugger awards in that span.

The Dominican Republic native also won the batting title in 2003 and helped the Cardinals win the World Series in 2006 and 2011. He was electric in his 11 seasons in St. Louis, hitting .328/.420/.617 with 445 home runs and 1,329 RBI in 1,705 games.

After winning the World Series in 2011, Pujols signed a 10-year, $254 million deal with the Angels. He wasn't nearly as productive during his tenure in Los Angeles, but was still a significant contributor, slashing .256/.311/.447 with 222 home runs and 783 RBI in 1,181 games.

The Dodgers added Pujols last season in hopes of making another title run, but they were eliminated in the National League Championship Series by the eventual World Series champion Atlanta Braves. In 85 games for the Blue Crew, Pujols slashed .254/.299/.460 with 12 home runs and 38 RBI.

Now that he's back in St. Louis for his final MLB season, Pujols is expected to primarily serve as the team's designated hitter. He could also fill in for Paul Goldschmidt at first base.