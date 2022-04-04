TMZ: Grizzlies' Ja Morant Drops $55K on Jewelry in Shopping Spree with Gunna

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Ja Morant is money on the court and apparently isn't adverse to spending some in his free time.

The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard reportedly spent $55,000 at Atlanta's Icebox jewelry store last week and shared some time in the store with rapper Gunna, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report, the 22-year-old bought a "14MM Miami Cuban bracelet, three other diamond bracelets and two diamond rings" and a "leather Icebox travel case" to transport the bling.

Shine on the court and you get to shine off it. Morant is having himself a year, averaging 27.6 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game while helping to lead the Grizzlies to a 55-23 record, the second-best mark in the league.

Not too shabby for his third year in the league.