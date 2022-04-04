Kevin Durant Says He Believes Nets' Season Was 'Derailed' by His Knee Injury

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Durant told reporters Monday that he believes his knee injury earlier this season, along with Kyrie Irving's inability to play in home games for most of the season because he refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine, has played the biggest part in the team's disappointing 40-38 record.

"To be honest, I feel like our season was derailed by my injury," he said. "I'm not looking at it as we're just not a good basketball team. [There wasn't] continuity with me and Kyrie out of the lineup. That's just what it is. When we're all on the floor together, I like what we've got."

