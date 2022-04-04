Rapoport: Derek Stingley Jr. to Fully Participate in Pro Day Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Derek Stingley Jr. will get a chance to prove himself as the 2022 NFL draft's top cornerback at LSU's upcoming pro day.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Stingley has been fully cleared to participate in the Wednesday showcase. The first-round lock had been recovering from a Lisfranc injury that limited him to three games in the 2021 season.

Stingley did not participate in any on-field drills at last month's scouting combine in Indianapolis.

ESPN's Scouts Inc. currently has Stingley as the No. 11 overall player in the 2022 class and second-ranked cornerback behind Cincinnati's Sauce Gardner. It's possible an impressive showing at the pro day could move Stingley into the top 10 and have him competing for Gardner as the top cornerback off the board.

That said, it's also possible Stingley falls down the draft board if he does not perform well in front of scouts. After leading the SEC with six interceptions and earning consensus All-American honors as a freshman in 2019, Stingley has been limited to just 10 games over his subsequent two seasons.

"Going into my second year and throughout my second year, I felt it was just as good as my freshman year," Stingley told reporters at the combine. "Freshman year I had over 90 targets. Sophomore year I had 30. If anything, that should just say I was doing my job."

Teams drafting him will be making a bet not only on his potential but also on his ability to stay healthy.

Washington's Trent McDuffie could wind up leapfrogging Stingley and being the second corner off the board if things go less than stellar Wednesday.