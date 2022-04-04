Kyle Lowry Says Toronto is 'A Place I'll Always Call Home' After Heat Beat Raptors

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Veteran point guard Kyle Lowry made his return to Toronto for the first time this season on Sunday and helped lead the Miami Heat to a comeback win over the Raptors.

After the game, Lowry expressed his immense appreciation for the city he spent nine seasons playing for.

"You guys witnessed one of the greatest sets of fans in the world, and this is a place I'll always call home," Lowry told ESPN. "I played for the organization nine years. A lot of blood, sweat and tears in here. I'm just appreciative of the moment."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.