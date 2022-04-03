Auburn's Walker Kessler Will Enter 2022 NBA Draft, Forgo Remaining Eligibility

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Auburn's Walker Kessler has declared for the 2022 NBA draft, he announced Sunday.

Kessler also told ESPN's Jonathan Givony that he has hired an agent and is "fully committed to the NBA draft" and doesn't plan on returning to Auburn.

Kessler began his collegiate career at UNC during the 2020-21 season before transferring to Auburn last summer. During his freshman season with the Tar Heels, he played just 8.8 minutes per game and averaged 4.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in 29 contests.

The 20-year-old took a big leap forward in his sophomore season for the Tigers as he averaged 25.6 minutes per game. He averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 60.8 percent from the floor in 34 games.

Kessler also emerged as one of the best shot-blockers in college basketball this season, averaging 4.6 blocks per game, and led the SEC with 79 dunks. His performance earned him both the Naismith and NABC National Defensive Player of the Year awards.

"This season was a blast for my teammates and I," Kessler said. "Winning the SEC regular season and being the No. 1 ranked team in the country for the first time in Auburn history was a dream. I really valued all the time I spent with the coaching staff and everyone around the program. It was so much fun."

While Kessler isn't expected to be one of the highest picks in the upcoming draft, he still figures to be a first-round selection. Many NBA teams will highly value his 7'1", 245-pound frame and his 7'5" wingspan.

Kessler and the rest of the NBA's top prospects will have the opportunity to improve their draft stock at next month's NBA combine.