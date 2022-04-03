Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Criticizes LeBron James, Says Lakers Star 'Should Be Embarrassed'

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar criticized LeBron James on Sunday and said the superstar should be "embarrassed" for some of his actions, including his past comments related to COVID-19 and its vaccine.

Abdul-Jabbar said his criticism of James stems from his high expectations for the four-time NBA champion's activism. He added that he'd be willing to sit down with James and discuss their differences on things such as vaccine advocacy.

The Hall of Famer said, according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times:

“I wouldn't mind doing it if he would take the time. I definitely got the time. I admire the things that he's done that have gotten all our attention. Sending a whole school to college? Wow. That's amazing. His thoughtfulness and willingness to back it up with his wallet, you got to give him credit for that.

“So I'm not throwing stones. I just wish he wouldn't — you know, some of the things he's done, he should be embarrassed about. That's just where I'm coming from.”

Earlier this season, Abdul-Jabbar criticized James for his comments supporting Golden State Warriors veteran Andrew Wiggins' hesitancy to get the COVID-19 vaccine and for James' comparison of the coronavirus to the flu and common cold.

James never directly addressed Abdul-Jabbar's comments.

Despite the criticism, Abdul-Jabbar is still rooting for James to break his NBA scoring record, which he has held for nearly 38 years.

"I'm all for him doing it," Abdul-Jabbar said. "There's no envy there. ... Just -- with the issues I was talking about, things that really affect the Black community, he should be careful. That's all I'm asking."