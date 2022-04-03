2022 NFL Draft Rumors: D'Eriq King Met with Patriots, More amid 'Increased Interest'

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Former University of Miami quarterback D'Eriq King is reportedly on the radar of multiple teams ahead of this month's NFL draft.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, King is "drawing increased interest" from teams around the league and met with the New England Patriots in a private workout with assistant coach Joe Judge. He's also reportedly had a Zoom meeting with the Baltimore Ravens and extensive talks with the Denver Broncos, plus he's scheduled to meet with the Houston Texans later this week.

Wilson also named the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks as teams interested in King after attending Miami's pro day. King had been unable to work out at the NFL Scouting Combine while nursing a shoulder injury.

Per Wilson, his ability to fill multiple roles on offense is what sets him apart from other quarterbacks in this year's draft class.

"Most NFL teams are working out King as a quarterback while also intrigued by his versatility as a slot receiver and as a red-zone threat," Wilson wrote.

A 5'9", 196-pound speedster, King has spent significant time both as a receiver and dual-threat quarterback throughout his college career. As a freshman at Houston, he was a part-time starter at wideout and notched 29 catches for 228 yards and a touchdown. He also returned kickoffs and reached the end zone once while averaging 25.4 yards per return.

King's sophomore year saw him put his versatility on full display. He registered 1,260 passing yards, 379 rushing yards and 264 receiving yards, finishing with 17 total touchdowns. He moved into the full-time starting role in 2018 and totaled 50 scores (36 passing, 14 rushing) before suffering a torn meniscus and transferring to Miami.

When healthy, King is a threat to score whenever the ball touches his hands. He said he's open to doing whatever a team asks of him to get onto the field.

"The more you could do, the more valuable you are. So if I can be one guy on a roster that can be backup quarterback, receiver, special teams, whatever I can do," King said, per Wilson. "It’s all about getting the best opportunity to make the roster."