Carlos Beltran on Astros' Cheating: 'We Did Cross the Line' and 'We Were Wrong'

Alex Trautwig/MLB via Getty Images

Former Houston Astros outfielder Carlos Beltran spoke out about the team's cheating scandal from their championship season in 2017.

In an interview with YES Network's Michael Kay on Centerstage that will air in full on Monday (h/t Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com), Beltran said "we did cross the line" when asked about the level of cheating the Astros engaged in.

"We all did what we did," he added. "Looking back today, we were wrong. I wish I would've asked more questions about what we were doing."

