Rick Boogs to Undergo Surgery for Leg Injury Suffered at WWE WrestleMania 38

Source: WWE.com

Rick Boogs' first WrestleMania ended in nightmare fashion when he suffered a legit leg injury near the end of his tag match with Shinsuke Nakamura against The Usos.

During the show Saturday night (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.), Michael Cole announced Boogs will undergo surgery to repair a torn quadriceps and patella tendon.

The injury occurred when Boogs was attempting to squat with both Usos on his shoulders. As he was lifting up, his leg gave out, and he rolled to the outside of the ring for the remainder of the match.

Per Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, the finish of the match was changed due to Boogs' injury.

The finish saw the Usos pin Nakamura with the 1-D to retain the SmackDown tag titles. It's unclear what the original finish of the match was supposed to be.

Boogs was able to show off his incredible strength earlier in the match. He held Jey Uso in a vertical suplex, went down to one knee and got back up before finishing the move.

Boogs and Nakamura joined forces as a tag team in August after he originally debuted playing a guitar during the King of Strong Style's entrance. They earned a tag title match on the Grandest Stage of them All when Boogs pinned Jey Uso in a singles bout on the March 11 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

A timetable for Boogs' return will likely be announced after he has surgery.