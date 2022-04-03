NBA Rumors: Pistons Sign Former Celtic Carsen Edwards to Contract from G League

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly signing guard Carsen Edwards to a two-year contract.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the plans to pluck Edwards from the G League, where he averaged 26.7 points per game for the Salt Lake City Stars.

The Purdue product played his first two seasons with the Boston Celtics after being taken in the second round of the 2019 draft. He was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies before the 2021-22 campaign but was waived ahead of training camp.

With his professional career at a standstill, the 5'11" point guard found a home in the G League, where he finished second in scoring behind Justin Anderson and flashed off-the-bounce creativity. While team success did not follow—the Stars finished a G League-worst 9-23—Edwards showed enough to earn a second chance at making an NBA impact.

No terms of the contract were made available, but it's unlikely there's much (if any) guarantees attached. The deal keeps Edwards with the team for the remainder of this season and attaches him to them for 2022-23 so he can participate in offseason work and perhaps play in an NBA Summer League.

That said, the Pistons have a nearly wide-open depth chart. Edwards could easily carve himself out a role as a reserve next season if he continues showing the scoring prowess from the G League.