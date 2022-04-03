Colin Kaepernick Rumors: 'Rust' Is an Issue for Some Teams; Seahawks Linked to QB

Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick's lengthy layoff could hinder the free-agent quarterback's attempt to reignite his NFL career.

The former San Francisco 49ers star had a throwing exhibition Saturday during halftime of Michigan's spring game.

That sparked discussion about whether the 34-year-old, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2016, will garner much interest around the league.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on SportsCenter that "the rust that Kaepernick mentioned is an issue for some teams." He added that the Seattle Seahawks could be “a team to watch” as they potentially add to their quarterback room in the wake of the Russell Wilson trade.

Many believe the NFL and its team owners colluded to keep Kaepernick out of the league because of his social activism. He and former 49ers teammate Eric Reid settled a grievance in 2019 after alleging just that.

If Kaepernick got frozen out long enough, though, the conversation could eventually shift to how he simply hasn't had any meaningful snaps over a period of multiple years.

Fowler reported that with some teams "there's a sense of the so-called distractions with Kaepernick of the past aren't really a thing now." It's a bit convenient for executives to adopt that view now.

The 6'4" signal-caller conceded Saturday he's unlikely to immediately be a starter in the NFL again.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

There really isn't much downside to a team signing Kaepernick and seeing what he can do in training camp. It should become reasonably clear over practices and the preseason whether he's still suited for the NFL.

But if the last few years have shown fans anything, it's that teams will often find a reason why they can't sign Kaepernick.