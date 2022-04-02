Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens QB Won't Negotiate New Contract Until After Season

Jason Miller/Getty Images

It appears a contract extension for Lamar Jackson will have to wait.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback told the franchise he is focused on the 2022 campaign and wants to wait until the season is over to negotiate a new deal, according to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.

The news comes after rumors suggested Jackson wanted to leave the Ravens because he hadn't received an extension. However, the 2019 MVP set the record straight Wednesday, saying that he has no plans to leave Baltimore.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti also discussed Jackson's contract status earlier this week. He said the 25-year-old probably wouldn't sign a new contract before the 2022 campaign.

Bisciotti said, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley:

"The kid is so obsessed with winning a Super Bowl, that I think deep down, he doesn't think he's worthy. I think he wants that to say, 'Now, I deserve to be on top.' People can speculate any way they want. I don't think he is turned on by money that much and he knows it's coming one way or the other."

Jackson is playing under his fifth-year option in 2022, which is worth $23 million. If he doesn't agree to a long-term extension after the 2022 campaign, it's possible the Ravens franchise-tag him in 2023.

However, it's likely the two sides eventually agree to terms on a deal. The Ravens have made it clear in the past they want to keep the two-time Pro Bowler for the long haul, and general manager Eric DeCosta said last year that he would be proud to have Jackson as one of his sons.

Jackson is in line to get a massive extension similar to that of Josh Allen, Dak Prescott and Deshaun Watson. Allen agreed to a six-year, $258 million deal with the Buffalo Bills; Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys; and Watson agreed to a five-year, $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns.

The 2018 first-round pick has had an impressive four-year career. Last season, he completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns against 13 interceptions in 12 games. He also rushed for 767 yards and two scores.