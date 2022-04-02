Iga Swiatek Defeats Naomi Osaka to Win 2022 Miami Open Masters Title

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Poland's Iga Swiatek captured the Miami Open title with a dominant straight-set win over Japan's Naomi Osaka on Saturday in the women's final at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Swiatek defeated Osaka 6-4, 6-0 to capture the title for her 17th consecutive victory dating back to her finals win at the Qatar Open in February. She is just the fourth woman to win back-to-back at Indian Wells and Miami.

Victoria Azarenka was the last woman to do so in 2016. Kim Clijsters and Steffi Graf have also accomplished the feat.

The first set between the two women began with a seven-deuce opening game. Osaka saved two break points and fired four aces to hold serve until Swiatek broke Osaka with a backhand winner to go up 3-2.

Swiatek went on to close the first set without facing a break point. It was that type of dominance that she carried into the second set, where she broke Osaka three times to take a commanding 5-0 lead. The 20-year-old sealed the win with a forehand shot that was sent wide by Osaka.

Swiatek will assume the world No. 1 ranking next week, taking over for Australia's Ash Barty, who announced her retirement from tennis last month at the age of 25.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

As for Osaka, this is the deepest she has gone in a WTA tournament since reaching the 2021 Australian Open final. The 24-year-old saw her world ranking drop to No. 77 after taking time off to focus on her mental health.

Considering she reached the Miami Open final, it certainly seems like Osaka is on her way back to competing at the highest levels.