    Kayvon Thibodeaux Says it's 'Ridiculous' to Say He's Not NFL Draft's Best Player

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVApril 2, 2022

    Tom Hauck/Getty Images

    Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux said Friday it's "outrageous" to suggest he's not the top prospect in the 2022 NFL draft class.

    Max Torres of Ducks Digest provided the standout edge-rusher's full comments on the topic following his pro-day workout:

    Max Torres @mtorressports

    Kayvon Thibodeaux at Oregon Pro Day:<br> <br>"The most ridiculous thing I've heard is that I'm not the best player in this draft." <a href="https://twitter.com/DucksDigest?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DucksDigest</a> <a href="https://t.co/DerX5RoFcJ">pic.twitter.com/DerX5RoFcJ</a>

