Anthony Davis Says Lakers Still Have 'A Lot of Belief' After Loss to Pelicans

The return of LeBron James and Anthony Davis from injuries wasn't enough to save the Los Angeles Lakers from their fifth straight loss Friday night as they suffered a critical 114-111 defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans.

L.A. is now three games behind the Pelicans and one game behind the San Antonio Spurs for the final two spots in the Western Conference play-in tournament with five contests left in the regular season, but Davis isn't ready to give up on their chances.

"I think there is a lot of belief," Davis told reporters. "We know what we're playing for. We know the position that we're in. We know we're playing against some top teams. So, I think we have to believe.

"I don't think it's hope. We don't play off hope and 'let's hope we win this game.' We have belief and I believe. ... We got to go out and get it done. It's that simple. We have to win these games, and we have to have that approach."

