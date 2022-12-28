Trae Young Exits Hawks vs. Pacers with Hamstring Injury

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young suffered a left calf contusion in Tuesday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers and was forced to exit early, the team announced.

Young has missed minimal time this season and is a significant reason why the Hawks are tied for first place in the Southeast Division. The 24-year-old is averaging 27.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the floor and 31.0 percent from deep in 30 games.

Young has been quite durable through his four-year NBA career, appearing in at least 60 games each season.

However, when Young is sidelined, Atlanta has struggled to match his production. Dejounte Murray, who ranks second on the team with 20.6 points per game, will have to try and increase his output in Young's absence.

The Hawks are 17-17 this season after falling to the Pacers, which is good for ninth place in the Eastern Conference.