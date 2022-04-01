Doc Rivers Pegs 76ers' 2nd-Unit Struggles on James Harden After Loss to Pistons

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

The new-look Philadelphia 76ers have hit some bumps in the road.

Head coach Doc Rivers didn't mince words when asked if the bench unit struggled during the team's shocking 102-94 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night, its third straight defeat.

"They didn't struggle," he answered. "They didn't get a lot of shots, in their defense. I think during that stretch it was more James [Harden] than them. Yeah, it's just a tough night."

