Rams' Updated Depth Chart After Bobby Wagner's 5-Year, $50M Contract

Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner reportedly agreed to a five-year, $50 million deal with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. That said, let's take a look at the team's updated depth chart.

If Wagner slots in as an inside linebacker, he'll lineup on the right side opposite Ernest Jones. Travin Howard and Christian Rozeboom are expected to be behind him on the depth chart.

The Rams were in need of a linebacker after losing Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills in free agency. L.A. brought in Miller midway through last season, acquiring him a deal with the Denver Broncos.

The veteran linebacker played a significant role in the team's championship run, recording four sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 14 tackles and six tackles for a loss in four postseason games.

Wagner isn't quite on the same level, but he'll still play an important role in the team's defense. The eight-time Pro Bowler had spent his entire 10-year career in Seattle before signing with the Rams.

The 31-year-old has earned a Pro Bowl selection in each of the last eight seasons and even finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2017 and fifth in MVP voting in 2014.

Last season, Wagner recorded one sack, one interception, five passes defended, one forced fumble, 170 tackles and three tackles for a loss in 16 games. Considering he's still highly productive, he'll join Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey to form one of the most feared defenses in the league.

Before agreeing to a deal with the Rams, the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys were among the teams that expressed interest in him, according to ESPN. It's unclear why he chose the Rams over those teams, though it could be because the team enters 2022 as one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl.