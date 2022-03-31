Joel Embiid Discusses 76ers Fans' Criticism Of, Relationship with Ben Simmons

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Joel Embiid thinks Philadelphia 76ers fans turned on Ben Simmons because certain elements of his game never improved during his four seasons with the team.

Appearing on The Old Man and the Three podcast (h/t CBS Sports' James Herbert), Embiid said Sixers fans "didn't feel like they were heard" in terms of the reasons they were critical of Simmons:

"I think it was more so they didn't feel like they were heard. You know how much they wanted him to shoot the ball, how much they wanted him to be better in their own ways. He's a great basketball player, he does so much stuff on the basketball court that people should pay attention [to], but they also felt like, from Year 1 to whatever year that was for him, they didn't see any improvement. I think that's the way I kind of understand [it]. Because even when you look back at all the years, like, what was the biggest thing they wanted him to do? Shoot 3s or free throws or whatever that was—shooting in general."

