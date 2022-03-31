Lakers Rumors: LeBron James 'Hopeful' to Test Ankle Injury Ahead of Pelicans Game

AP Photo/LM Otero

LeBron James and Anthony Davis may soon be back together on a basketball court.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported James hopes to test out his left ankle sprain ahead of Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Davis is currently listed as a game-time decision for the contest, which will be critical to the Lakers' hopes of making the play-in tournament.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

