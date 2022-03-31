Celtics' Marcus Smart Talks DPOY Race, Says Rudy Gobert 'Can't Guard All 5 Spots'

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart said his ability to guard any position on the floor should give him the edge over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert in the NBA Defensive Player of the Year race.

Smart discussed his DPOY candidacy with ESPN's Tim Bontemps in an interview released Thursday with only a couple of weeks left in the 2021-22 regular season.

"Let's think about it," he said. "As a guard, especially on the team that switches a lot, especially on the No. 1 defensive team, you are worried about every single player. And here's the thing: When you see Defensive Player of the Year, that means he can guard all five spots.

"Nothing against Rudy, but Rudy can't guard all five spots. I can guard all five spots and I have been doing it. I've done it very well."

