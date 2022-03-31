Report: Terrell Owens Joins Fan Controlled Football, Will Play with Johnny Manziel

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens will return to competitive action with Fan Controlled Football in 2022, according to Reuters' Frank Pingue.

Pingue reported the 48-year-old will likely suit up for the Zappers, who include 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel. Owens last played in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010.

Per Pingue, the six-time Pro Bowler "is in great shape and wants to show he can still play at a high level."

Fan Controlled Football will reportedly make full use of Owens' boisterous persona and have him wear a microphone and helmet camera during games. He'll also conduct interviews when he isn't suiting up for games.

Fan Controlled Football had its inaugural season in 2021. The competition offers a change of pace from a traditional football game by shrinking the field to 50 yards and only having seven players on each side. Fans also have input on which plays are called.

The now-defunct Wild Aces were crowned champions in 2021 after Ed Crouch scored the game-winning touchdown as time expired in the title game.

T.O. will be the biggest name to play in Fan Controlled Football, which featured Josh Gordon, Shawn Oakman, Deondre Francois and Robert Turbin during the 2021 campaign.

Owens, who was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 2018, is eighth all-time in NFL history in receptions (1,078) and third in receiving yards (15,934).