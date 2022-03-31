Suns' Chris Paul Says He Goes to a 'Dark Place' When He Can't Play Basketball

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Chris Paul is happy to be back playing with the Phoenix Suns after he missed 15 games from Feb. 24 to March 23 with an avulsion fracture in his right thumb.

Speaking to reporters after the Suns' 107-103 win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, Paul said not being able to play basketball sends him to a "dark place" a lot of the time.

"Some people like to play basketball," he added. "I need to play. This is my happy place."

In three games since returning from injury, Paul looks like he hasn't missed a beat. The 12-time All-Star is averaging 17.0 points, 11.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. He's shooting 61.8 percent from the field during this stretch.

Paul made the go-ahead shot with 1:37 remaining against the Warriors to give the Suns a 98-96 lead. He would add a layup and two free throws in the 15 seconds to seal the win.

Paul did credit his "unbelievable support system" for helping him make it through the period when he was unable to play.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"So, there was no pressure to try to get back faster or anything like that. It’s a good situation to be in," he said.

The Suns, who have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, have won nine straight games. They have already tied the franchise record for most wins in a season (62) with six games remaining in the regular season.

Now in his 17th season, Paul is showing no signs of slowing down. He's averaging 15.0 points per game on 49.4 percent shooting and leads the league with 10.7 assists per contest.

Paul is already a first-ballot Hall of Famer. The only thing missing from his resume is an NBA championship. Last season marked his first time reaching the NBA Finals, but the Suns lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Suns have been the best team in the league all season, despite not having Paul for that 15-game stretch when he was injured. They should be the favorites to win a championship when the playoffs begin.