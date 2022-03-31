Yankees to Hold 'Derek Jeter Hall of Fame Induction Tribute Night' on Sept. 9

New York Yankees/Getty Images

The New York Yankees will honor legendary shortstop Derek Jeter and his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in September.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, "Derek Jeter Hall of Fame Induction Tribute Night" will be held Sept. 9 at Yankee Stadium when the Bronx Bombers host the Tampa Bay Rays.

Feinsand added that Jeter will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and the first 40,000 fans through the gates will receive a replica Jeter Hall of Fame plaque.

The 47-year-old Jeter, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, in September 2021, spent his entire 20-year MLB career in pinstripes.

During his highly successful run with the Yanks, Jeter was a 14-time All-Star, five-time World Series champion, five-time Silver Slugger Award winner, five-time Gold Glove Award winner, the 2000 World Series MVP, the 2000 All-Star Game MVP and the 1996 American League Rookie of the Year.

Donning his famous No. 2 jersey, Jeter registered a career batting average of .310 with 3,465 hits, 260 home runs, 1,311 RBI, 1,923 runs scored and 358 stolen bases in the regular season.

He was just as good in the playoffs, hitting .308 with 20 homers, 61 RBI and 111 runs scored in 158 career postseason games, earning the nicknames Captain Clutch and Mr. November.

The longtime Yankees captain recently stepped down from his role as CEO of the Miami Marlins.

Jeter retired in 2014, five years after the Yankees last won a World Series in 2009, and they remain in search of their first World Series title of the post-Jeter era.