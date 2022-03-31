NBA Trade Rumors: Malcolm Brogdon Expected to Be Shopped by Pacers in Offseason

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

As the Indiana Pacers wrap up a disappointing 2021-22 season, the front office could look to make changes to the roster in order to get the franchise back on track.

Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, executives around the NBA believe the Pacers will be open to moving Malcolm Brogdon in a trade this offseason.

Indiana general manager Chad Buchanan made a move aimed at improving the team's long-term future before the trade deadline. He acquired Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson from the Sacramento Kings for Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and Domantas Sabonis and a 2023 second-round draft pick on Feb. 8.

Adding Haliburton could make Brogdon expendable for the Pacers. Brogdon signed a two-year, $45 million extension with the team in October that keeps him under contract through the 2024-25 season. He is owed $22.6 million in 2022-23 and $22.5 million in each of the next two seasons.

The combination of Haliburton and rookie Chris Duarte give the Pacers a young backcourt duo they can build around. They could also get Myles Turner, who was shut down for the rest of the season with a stress fracture in his foot, as the anchor in the frontcourt next season.

Turner will be entering the final season of his contract in 2022-23 and could potentially be a trade candidate.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Moving Brogdon could be tricky because of his injury history. The 29-year-old has missed at least 16 games in each of the past five seasons, including 41 so far in 2021-22.

When Brogdon has played this season, he's been mostly effective. The Virginia alum leads the Pacers in scoring average (19.1 points per game), ranks second in assists (5.9) and is shooting 44.8 percent from the field.

The Pacers' 25-52 record is the third-worst mark in the Eastern Conference. This is their second consecutive losing season after posting five straight years with a winning record from 2015-20.