Myles Turner Trade Rumors: Pacers Star Likely Still Commands Protected 1st-Round Pick

NBA executives reportedly believe Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner will command a "protected first-round pick outside the lottery" in trade talks after the 2021-22 season.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Thursday that Turner's value has fallen because of a season-ending foot injury but noted he's still expected to generate interest from the Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors over the summer.

Turner hasn't played since a Jan. 14 loss to the Phoenix Suns because of the foot injury.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle was hopeful he'd return to the lineup after the All-Star break in mid-February, but when that didn't happen, coming back this season became a long shot because the team was already fading out of the playoff race. They've since been eliminated.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that Turner has "made good progress in his recovery" but there wasn't enough time for him to return with Indiana's season set to wrap up April 10.

The versatile center was his typically productive self before the injury, averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 1.5 threes while shooting 50.9 percent from the field across 42 appearances this season.

In December, Turner expressed concern to Jared Weiss of The Athletic that he wasn't being allowed to grow into a larger role with the Pacers:

"It's clear that I'm not valued as anything more than a glorified role player here, and I want something more, more opportunity. I'm trying really hard to make the role that I'm given here work and find a way to maximize it. I've been trying to the past two, three seasons. But it's clear to me that, just numbers-wise, I'm not valued as more than a rotational role player, and I hold myself in a higher regard than that."

He was frequently mentioned in the rumor mill leading up to the Feb. 10 trade deadline, but the foot injury likely played a role in the lack of a deal despite the Pacers' rebuilding efforts, which included dealing Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings.

It sounds like Turner will once again be among the most discussed names during the offseason as he heads toward the final season of his four-year, $80 million contract.

The 26-year-old University of Texas product clearly seeks a larger offensive role, and all three of the teams mentioned by Scotto—the Hornets, Mavs and Raptors—could provide more touches for the 2015 first-round pick at that end of the floor.

So, barring a setback in his recovery that would further hamper his trade value, starting next season with a new team is the most likely outcome for Turner.