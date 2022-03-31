Jimmy Butler Bounces Back from Controversy at Critical Juncture

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Since Jimmy Butler was traded to the Miami Heat from Philadelphia in 2019, his first two seasons with his new team have either been feast—i.e., advancing to the NBA Finals in 2020—or famine—i.e., getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs last year.

Still, Butler has remained one of the NBA's better wing players, and the Heat remain one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. Until recently, it's seemed like a perfect fit.

Miami's 106-98 win at Boston on Wednesday night muddied whatever impressions and narratives of Butler took hold last week, but the veteran remains a wild card heading into the playoffs.

As impactful as Butler has been for the bulk of his two-plus years in Miami, his role with the team became a topic of discussion last week following an in-game clash involving Butler, head coach Erik Spoelstra and veteran Udonis Haslem.

The last few games would indicate that whatever issues Butler and the Heat were dealing with are no longer problematic. Funny how wins can quiet narratives of dissension, discontent and displeasure.

But finding a path forward, beyond public displays of acrimony, is essential to Miami achieving its goal of competing for a championship this season, a very real possibility. They have the best record in the East with about a week's worth of games still left.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Butler addressed the incident with Spoelstra and Haslem following Miami's blowout win over Sacramento on Monday, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

"Things happen, we understand that…we move on from it like we have," Butler said after the game. "Let's get back to stacking wins."

Unlike Butler's past pit stops, in which he wore out his welcome with organizations that eventually led to a parting of ways, the stakes are drastically higher because of the 32-year-old's contract.

Rewind to last summer, when Miami showed its commitment to making this partnership work. They could've waited for more evidence, but the Heat didn't want Butler to hit free agency in 2023. They signed him to a three-year extension in August, eventually worth as much as $146.4 million, keeping him under contract through the 2025-26 season.

Parting ways with Butler isn't quite as simple as it has been in the past. Not with a nine-figure contract for a player who will be 36 years old near the latter stages of the deal.

Say it with me: one hundred and forty-six million dollars.

Meanwhile, one could have expected sharing the ball with Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro would impact his individual stats, but Butler's 21.3 points per game are still above his career average and within three points of his career-high 23.9 points per game during the 2016-17 season.

If anything has been lacking, Butler's three-point shooting, a weakness since coming into the NBA, has been even worse this season than usual. Butler is a career 32.1 percent three-point shooter and is connecting at a near-career low mark of 22.1 percent this season.

The only season he has had a lower shooting percentage came during his rookie season when he made just 18.2 percent of his threes.

But even when he has struggled with his shot, it hasn't diminished the impact he can make on games that have a significant value.

History Repeats?

Butler has had his share of run-ins with each of his former teams. The idea he would have his clashes as a member of the Miami Heat—a franchise whose "culture" seems ideally suited for Butler's basketball ideology—should come as no surprise.

He is a talented two-way wing whose competitive juices at some point overflow, leading to an uncomfortable but necessary breakup. His reputation precedes him as much as any NBA superstar.

"If you believe what you see online, I'm an assh--e, I'm a bad teammate, I'm a bad guy, yadda, yadda, yadda, yadda," Butler told Zito Madu of GQ Magazine in January. "But when you take all of that out because that's just what I am as a basketball player, who am I?"

But more than all that, the victory will quiet for now at least, the murmurs and questions about Butler's role as an ideal piece to the Miami Heat culture, which is best explained by Udonis Haslem, a Miami native who has spent his entire 19-year NBA career with the Heat.

"Like I tell people all the time: I don't care if it's here or somewhere else, Heat Culture? The things you learn here? You can apply them to other teams and aspects of your life. Because it is successful. It's proven to be," Haslem told Tyler R. Tynes of GQ Magazine earlier this season.

"Most people don't want to be held accountable or to a standard every single day. Most people don't wanna do that s--t...Now, Heat Culture ain't for everybody. It ain't for everyone, I understand that. There's guys that have been here that have hated this s--t. They've hated being held to a standard, to work hard every single day, they've hated what it takes. I'm okay with that. I'm not for everybody."

Haslem would later discuss how Butler was an ideal addition to the Heat family because of their beliefs and how they aligned so well with what Butler wants from his teammates.

"You gotta be held accountable for the s--t you do," Haslem said. "Other people, they don't like that. But Jimmy gonna hold you accountable for the s--t you say, and the s--t you do. Everybody don't like that. But, we encourage that here. ... Jimmy is right where he needed to be, everybody ain't for Jimmy, but he's perfect here. We encourage the dog in him, we encourage confrontation, but being respectful with it."

Miami's New Edge

Miami's win at Boston on Wednesday night was important for Butler and Co., especially after last week's flair-up.

Butler finished with 24 points, nine of which came in the decisive fourth quarter—more than the entire Celtics' starting five scored (7 points) in the same frame.

Butler is showing up when the team needs him most, which we saw Wednesday night in Boston. The Heat's late-game attack centered around Butler's ability to either score or position himself to make plays for his teammates.

It's why Butler was the only starter for either team to play the entire fourth quarter. Tyler Herro, who comes off the Heat bench, also played the entire fourth quarter.

"Jimmy just had his fingerprints all over this game," Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra said after Wednesday's victory. "When we needed to get settled, the ball was either going to Kyle [Lowry] or Jimmy."

It was the third and final time the two teams will meet in the regular season. The first two games were blowout wins for Boston, with the average margin of victory being 23.5 points.

This win on the road will provide a much-needed jolt of confidence if the two face each other in the playoffs, as the Heat were the first team in the East to clinch a postseason berth with their win on Wednesday.

The win was also Miami's second in a row after what was its longest losing streak of the season. Miami's razor-thin lead for the best record in the Eastern Conference—and with it home-court advantage throughout the east playoffs—gets a little more breathing room now.