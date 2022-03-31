X

    Formula 1 Announces Night Race in Las Vegas Beginning in 2023

    Doric SamMarch 31, 2022

    Ayman Yaqoob/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    Las Vegas is set to welcome Formula 1 Racing for a special event next year.

    It was announced on Wednesday that Sin City is scheduled to host a night race in November 2023. Multiple videos were released promoting the impending marquee event.

    Formula 1 @F1

    BREAKING: F1 to host night race in Las Vegas from 2023!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Vegas?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Vegas</a> <a href="https://t.co/jtXbzKioV4">pic.twitter.com/jtXbzKioV4</a>

