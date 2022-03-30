South Carolina's Aliyah Boston Named 2022 Naismith Women's Player of the Year

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston Named 2022 Naismith Women's Player of the YearMarch 31, 2022
South Carolina star Aliyah Boston was honored as the Naismith Women's College Player of the Year on Wednesday.
The Naismith Trophy @NaismithTrophy
𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐄𝐑 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑 🏆<br><br>South Carolina's Aliyah Boston has been named the 2022 <a href="https://twitter.com/jerseymikes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jerseymikes</a> Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year!<br><br>Boston has averaged 16.8 PPG/12.2 RPG this season.<a href="https://twitter.com/aa_boston?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@aa_boston</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/GamecockWBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GamecockWBB</a> 🤙 <a href="https://t.co/Mtl7OLojvC">pic.twitter.com/Mtl7OLojvC</a>
Iowa's Caitlin Clark, Baylor's NaLyssa Smith and Stanford's Haley Jones were the three other finalists for the prize.
It was a big day for the Gamecocks, as head coach Dawn Staley was named the Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year as well.
