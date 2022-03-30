South Carolina's Aliyah Boston Named 2022 Naismith Women's Player of the Year

AP Photo/Gerry Broome

South Carolina star Aliyah Boston was honored as the Naismith Women's College Player of the Year on Wednesday.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark, Baylor's NaLyssa Smith and Stanford's Haley Jones were the three other finalists for the prize.

It was a big day for the Gamecocks, as head coach Dawn Staley was named the Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year as well.

