Florida High School Track Athlete's Punch of Runner During Race Caught on Video

Glenn Hunt/Getty Images

A high school track and field event in Florida was interrupted when an athlete punched the lead runner in a race, according to TMZ Sports.

Video of the incident from the Tohopekaliga Tiger Invitational on Saturday in Kissimmee, Florida, surfaced on social media in recent days (warning: video contains profanity):

It was unclear whether the runner suffered any injuries.

Local authorities and the Florida High School Athletic Association were alerted to the incident.

According to TMZ Sports, the lead runner initially told the athlete in the black uniform to move as he was running around the track. The athlete in the black uniform, who wasn't competing in the event, then appeared to intentionally impede the runner, which led the runner to push him out of the way.

Things seemed to escalate from there.

Athletes from 27 schools competed in the invitational.