Russell Wilson Rumors: Broncos Haven't Discussed New Contract With QB Since Trade

One of the expectations after the Denver Broncos made the huge blockbuster trade to acquire star quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason was that a long-term extension would soon follow.

But Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that "the two sides still haven't begun negotiations on a new contract, according to sources. They plan to get there eventually, but there's no timetable for the inevitable discourse."

One reason for neither side reportedly being in a rush is that Wilson is still under contract for two more seasons and is scheduled to make $24 million in 2022 and $27 million in 2023.

Granted, given the extensions agreed to this offseason by quarterbacks around the NFL—Deshaun Watson signed a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal with the Cleveland Browns, for instance, while Aaron Rodgers re-upped with the Green Bay Packers on a three-year, $150 million extension—Wilson's remaining money puts him in the middle of the pack.

And the $35 million average annual salary on the four-year, $140 million deal he signed in 2019 now is tied for seventh in the NFL with Kirk Cousins, trailing Rodgers ($50.2 million), Watson ($46 million), Patrick Mahomes ($45 million), Josh Allen ($43 million), Dak Prescott ($40 million) and Matt Stafford ($40 million).

Suffice to say, Wilson will want a deal that puts him somewhere in that range, if not atop it. The Broncos, meanwhile, may be looking for a deal that offers them some short-term cap flexibility, which they could do by giving Wilson a big signing bonus.

Howe noted that the Broncos front office has been "focusing on other areas of free agency and the upcoming draft" and that Wilson "understands the Broncos brass intends to meet at the table in due order."

The quarterback has been hosting workouts with his new teammates in the interim:

So there doesn't appear to be any drama in Denver over Wilson's inevitable extension.