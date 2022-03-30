Miami Open Masters 2022 Results: Jessica Pegula's Win and Wednesday's Highlights

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

The 2022 Miami Open continued on Wednesday with a total of four quarterfinals matches between the men's and women's singles brackets.

This has been a tournament of upsets, especially in the women's bracket. Iga Swiatek is the only top-10 seed still standing.

No. 22 seed Belinda Bencic and unseeded Naomi Osaka had already clinched spots in the semifinals thanks to their victories on Tuesday.

Jessica Pegula, who is seeking her second career WTA singles title, had an easier-than-expected day in her quarterfinal match. She advanced to the semifinal when Paula Badosa retired five games into the first set on Wednesday.

Women's Quarterfinals

No. 16 Jessica Pegula def. No. 5 Paula Badosa: 4-1 (Retired)

No. 2 Iga Swiatek vs. No. 28 Petra Kvitova (7 p.m. ET)

Men's Quarterfinals

No. 9 Jannik Sinner vs. Francisco Cerundolo (3:30 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 6 Casper Ruud (9 p.m. ET)

Jessica Pegula def. Paula Badosa

Badosa came into the match dealing with an illness. She said in an on-court interview after her fourth-round victory over Linda Fruhvirtova on Monday that she was under the weather.

"Today was a very tough day for me," Badosa said. "I didn’t wake up feeling very well so I didn’t know if I would be able to finish the match. I always say I want to be a fighter no matter what so that’s what I did today. I kept fighting and I don’t really know how I won. But I’m very happy."

There wasn't initially any indication that Badosa was still sick. The Spanish star took the first game by breaking Pegula's serve to open the match.

Things immediately turned in Pegula's favor from that point on. She broke Badosa's serve and at one point took 12 of 13 points en route to winning four straight games.

Following a brief consultation with a trainer, Badosa conceded the match. She would have moved up to No. 2 in the WTA rankings if she had been able to reach the semifinals in Miami.

It's hard to make any sweeping judgments about Pegula's run to the semifinal. This is the second consecutive match she has won because her opponent had to retire. Anhelina Kalinina conceded the fourth-round match after losing 6-0 in the first set on Monday.

Pegula has yet to drop a set in the tournament, but she's only played two full matches thus far. She beat Sloane Stephens and Elena Rybakina to reach the fourth round.