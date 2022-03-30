Evan Neal, More Prospects Showcase Skills at Alabama Pro Day Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alabama once again showcased some of the top prospects in the NFL draft at its pro day Wednesday.

The program is known for producing elite talent year after year, and that continued with offensive tackle Evan Neal, linebacker Christian Harris and running back Brian Robinson Jr. Though Jameson Williams is expected to be a first-round draft pick, he is still recovering from his torn ACL.

Alliance Sports provided an update on the receiver Wednesday:

A lot of eyes were on Neal on Wednesday after the offensive tackle didn't participate in drills at the NFL Scouting Combine. He finally showcased his wide skill set during pro day:

Neal is considered the No. 2 overall prospect in the class by Bleacher Report's Scouting Department.

Harris also has a chance to go off the board early after his latest effort:

Though still raw, Harris has the athleticism necessary to be an impact player in the NFL.

Defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis and receiver Slade Bolden are among the other prospects who might have turned heads with their effort in drills Wednesday.

Potential 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young was also on the field throwing passes, although scouts must wait another year for his pro day.

The event brought out several top names from the NFL as coaches and general managers looked to find players who can help their franchises:

The New England Patriots are especially a good bet to draft an Alabama player after selecting four in the past three years, including its top two picks in 2021 (Mac Jones and Christian Barmore).

They could be one of several teams looking to add some talent from the Crimson Tide in the draft, which starts April 28.