Rory McIlroy Says It Would Be 'Phenomenal' If Tiger Woods Plays in 2022 Masters

Rory McIlroy spoke for plenty of golf fans when he expressed enthusiasm at the prospect—no matter how slim—of Tiger Woods competing in the 2022 Masters.

"I think for golf and for the Masters tournament and for everyone, to have Tiger there would be phenomenal," McIlroy told reporters on Wednesday. "I think it just adds to the event. Obviously, it does. Anything Tiger Woods does in the game of golf is heightened whenever he's there."

