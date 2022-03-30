Lamar Jackson Says He Doesn't Want to Leave Ravens amid Contract Negotiation Rumors

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson reaffirmed his commitment to the Baltimore Ravens with a tweet Wednesday amid his contract discussions with the team.

Jackson is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and is eligible for an extension this offseason. The quarterback, who is representing himself in negotiations, seemingly hasn't been in a rush to complete a deal, however:

It has fueled speculation about Jackson's future with the team, but he clarified that he plans to stay with the organization that drafted him in 2018.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.