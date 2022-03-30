Lamar Jackson Says He Doesn't Want to Leave Ravens amid Contract Negotiation Rumors

Lamar Jackson Says He Doesn't Want to Leave Ravens amid Contract Negotiation RumorsMarch 30, 2022
Lamar Jackson reaffirmed his commitment to the Baltimore Ravens with a tweet Wednesday amid his contract discussions with the team.
Jackson is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and is eligible for an extension this offseason. The quarterback, who is representing himself in negotiations, seemingly hasn't been in a rush to complete a deal, however:
Jeff Zrebiec @jeffzrebiec
Asked about the possibility of Lamar Jackson not signing an ext. this year, Bisciotti said: "Unless he has a change of heart and calls Eric and says I’m ready. But it’s like, Eric can’t keep calling him and say, ‘Hey Lamar, you really need to get in here and get this thing done."
It has fueled speculation about Jackson's future with the team, but he clarified that he plans to stay with the organization that drafted him in 2018.
