Peyton Manning Was Involved in Colts' QB Search Prior to Matt Ryan Trade with Falcons

Prior to acquiring former NFL MVP Matt Ryan, the Indianapolis Colts turned to a familiar face as they looked to find a new quarterback.

Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters Tuesday that Hall of Famer Peyton Manning had some involvement in the team's search for a new signal-caller.

"I know Peyton is ecstatic and was behind the scenes trying to contribute his evaluations," Irsay said.

It's not the first time that Manning contributed his perspective to the team that he spent the first 14 seasons of his legendary career with. He reportedly gave Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich quarterback advice in the past.

The Colts landed Ryan last week after sending a 2022 third-round draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons. The team had an opening to fill after shipping Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders this month.

The 36-year-old Ryan called Manning a mentor in his introductory press conference. He had spent his entire 14-year career in Atlanta and is the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns and wins by a quarterback.

Ryan had a slightly down year in 2021, throwing for 3,968 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as the Falcons finished 7-10. It was his first time totaling under 4,000 passing yards since his third year in the NFL.

The Colts went 9-8 last year and missed out on the playoffs after back-to-back losses in the final two weeks of the regular season. Indianapolis has a strong offense led by running back Jonathan Taylor, who led the league with 1,811 rushing yards in 2021.

With Ryan in the fold, Irsay believes his team can contend for a title this season.

"I really think we have an opportunity, and he’s young enough, to win a world championship with him," Irsay said. "We feel like we have that capability."