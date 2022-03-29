Damian Lillard: I Couldn't Average Triple-Double Like Russell Westbrook If I Tried

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard said his advice to Los Angeles Lakers counterpart Russell Westbrook amid a frustrating season would be to address criticism head-on in a major media market like L.A.

Lillard discussed Westbrook during an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, saying the nine-time All-Star has to remember he can do things a lot of other NBA players can't:

Westbrook was acquired by the Lakers in August, and his arrival to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis immediately raised expectations.

Things haven't worked out as Los Angeles was hoping, though. James and Davis, who is currently sidelined by a foot injury, have both missed time because of injuries, and Westbrook has struggled through a mostly forgettable campaign.

The 33-year-old UCLA product ranks 231st out of 250 qualified players in FiveThirtyEight's WAR metric because of negative value at both ends of the floor.

In early March, the 2016-17 NBA MVP said he was trying to figure out how to best help the team while dealing with an ever-evolving role.

"I'm not a quitter. It's not in my genes," Westbrook told reporters. "I don't quit, regardless of what the hell is going on. I'm going to fight to the end, and if it don't work, that's cool, too. I can live with the results. But I'm never going to give up or give in because of a little struggle that's happening this time of the year."

His best efforts have so far fallen short, however, and now, the Lakers find themselves on the brink of missing the play-in tournament. They hold just a half-game lead over the San Antonio Spurs for the No. 10 seed in the West, the last berth in the pre-playoff event.

All of the criticism directed toward Westbrook would quickly subside if he can put together a memorable finish to the campaign.

He's provided some signs that could happen, too. He's shot at least 50 percent from the field in four straight games, a vast improvement amid a season where he's shooting 43.8 percent overall.

How Westbrook performs during the final eight games of the regular season will play a key role in whether or not the Lakers have a shot at the playoffs, and if they fall short, it's going to represent one of the most disappointing seasons in recent NBA history.

Next up as they attempt to avoid that fate is a road clash against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.