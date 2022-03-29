Nikola Jokic Voted NBA MVP Over Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo in ESPN Straw Poll

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

ESPN's final straw poll for the 2021-22 NBA MVP award conducted this week saw Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic take the lead.

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Jokic received 62 of the 100 first-place votes for a total of 860 points. That put him ahead of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and his 29 first-place votes and 719 total points. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was third with nine first-place votes and 593 total points.

Jokic, Embiid and Antetokounmpo were the only players to appear on all 100 ballots and receive first-place votes from the media members who were polled.

Jokic, who was named NBA MVP last season, was behind Embiid in the previous ESPN straw poll in mid-February.

Bontemps noted that while the straw poll doesn't give a definitive answer to who will win the NBA MVP award, it did foreshadow Jokic winning last year, as he similarly surpassed Embiid late in the season.

The 27-year-old Jokic is enjoying another dominant campaign and has arguably been even better than he was en route to winning MVP last season.

Through 69 games, the Serbian star is averaging 26.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 three-pointers made while shooting 57.6 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from beyond the arc for the 45-31 Nuggets.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Compared to last season, Jokic is averaging 2.8 more rebounds per game and has improved upon his 56.7 percent field-goal rate. He is also down only 0.1 points per game and 0.3 assists per game.

By comparison, Embiid is averaging 29.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 blocks, 1.3 three-pointers made and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.9 percent from the floor and 35.8 percent from long range in 61 games.

Giannis, who is a two-time NBA MVP and the reigning NBA Finals MVP, is averaging 29.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.4 blocks, 1.1 three-pointers made and 1.0 steal in 61 games. He is shooting 55.0 percent from the floor and 30.0 percent from distance.

A strong case could be made for any of Jokic, Embiid and Giannis, but it is understandable why Jokic is ahead with just a couple of weeks remaining in the regular season.

In addition to being more durable and playing more games than both Embiid and Giannis, he has perhaps had less help as well.

Fellow Nuggets star Jamal Murray hasn't played at all this season because of a torn ACL suffered last April, while Michael Porter Jr. has been limited to just nine games.

Embiid had a similar situation for much of the season with Ben Simmons out amid a trade request, but he was still complemented by Tobias Harris. And the Sixers ultimately acquired James Harden in a trade involving Simmons.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo has enjoyed a strong supporting cast all season long, with Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton leading the way.

Despite often having to take matters into his own hands, Jokic has the Nuggets firmly in the playoffs and just 1.5 games out of fourth place in the difficult Western Conference, which could be the deciding factor in the MVP race.