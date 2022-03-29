Windhorst: 'I Wonder About' Jimmy Butler's Long-Term Future with Miami Heat

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Jimmy Butler is under contract for four more seasons with the Miami Heat, but at least one prominent analyst is curious about the six-time All-Star's long-term future with the team.

On The Hoop Collective Podcast (starts at 58:30 mark), ESPN's Brian Windhorst thinks the Heat could look to move on from Butler long-term in the wake of his altercation with head coach Erik Spoelstra during a game last week:

"The Jimmy Butler-Erik Spoelstra thing, ya know, Jimmy Butler grinds on his teammates. I mean, he brings a lot to the table. There's been several organizations that have been like, 'We are ready for him to be out of here.' And there's been organizations where he's been ready to be out of there. There is not a long history of harmonious marriages there for Jimmy. So, when I'm seeing Spoelstra and I'm seeing Spoelstra saying to him, and I know it's heat of the moment, 'I always knew you were crazy.' I think he's speaking from his heart there, I think he does mean that. So I wonder, not only about this season, I wonder about Jimmy Butler long term in Miami, especially since he's right on the edge there where his age and he's been banged up a little bit, I just, I wonder about that."

Butler and Spoelstra had a verbal altercation on Miami's bench in the third quarter during a 118-104 loss to the Golden State Warriors on March 23.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Spoelstra said the incident was spurred by the team's poor performance as the Warriors were in the midst of a 19-0 run:

"It was pretty clear. We have a very competitive, gnarly group and we were getting our asses kicked and it's two straight games we're not playing to the level we want to play. I'd say virtually every single person in that huddle was pretty animated about our disappointment in how we were playing."

Spoelstra went on to say the incident won't impact the team's quest to win a championship this season.

Butler has a reputation for being an intense, fiery competitor who will challenge his own teammates.

During the 2016-17 season with the Chicago Bulls, when the team appeared to be having an internal meltdown from in-fighting, Butler told reporters he "feeds off" and likes controversy.

Shortly after requesting a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves in September 2018, Butler took part in a practice session in which ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported he called out teammates, coaches and general manager Scott Layden.

After leaving the Philadelphia 76ers to join the Heat in the summer of 2019, Butler teased some issues with the Sixers without going into specifics in an interview with Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

"Stuff just don’t work out," he said. "Nobody knows what really went on in Philly and we’re going to leave it that way. But it was a great opportunity for me. All of that will come out whenever it’s time, right now is not the time."

The Heat have had tremendous success during Butler's time with the team. They reached the NBA Finals during his first season in Miami, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

After a first-round playoff loss last season, the Heat have bounced back in 2021-22. They hold the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference (48-28) with six games remaining.

Miami did give Butler a four-year, $184 million extension in August. He is under contract with the team through the 2025-26 season. The 32-year-old will earn $52.4 million in the final season of the deal, per Spotrac.

Butler leads the team in scoring (21.2 points per game), steals (1.7) and ranks second in assists (5.6).