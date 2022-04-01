World Cup Draw 2022 Results: Groups, Bracket and Schedule Revealed

Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

The group-stage draw for the men's 2022 FIFA World Cup took place Friday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar. The tournament begins Nov. 21.

Reigning champion France, which captured its second World Cup title four years ago in Russia, drew into Group D alongside Denmark, Tunisia and the winner of an intercontinental playoff tournament.

The pots for this year's final draw were based on the FIFA world rankings released Thursday, with placeholders in Pot 4 for the berths still available via the remaining play-in events.

Here's a look at all eight pools making up the 32-team field:

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

United States

Wales or Scotland / Ukraine

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

Peru or Australia / United Arab Emirates

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica or New Zealand

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea

And here are some other key details for the event:

France is once again among the tournament's top contenders after an unbeaten eight-match run through its UEFA qualifying group, but there is no shortage of challengers looking to take down Les Bleus.

The group of other top-tier contenders features many of the usual suspects, including Brazil, Spain, England, Germany, Argentina and Belgium.

What the event lacks is a clear-cut favorite, and absent that dominant force, the question is whether an unexpected champion could emerge from a deep group of sleepers.

That's the hope for fans of the United States men's national team, which wrapped up a World Cup bid earlier this week after an up-and-down qualifying run.

While the United States' talent level has increased since it missed out on the tournament four years ago, injuries have been a constant factor that's led to precious few occurrences where the Americans could field their preferred starting XI.

It makes the health of the core group—led by Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Giovanni Reyna, Tyler Adams and Sergino Dest—crucial in the months ahead. A fit, in-form American squad would be a tough out in Qatar.

All told, the 2022 World Cup has the potential to be one of the most unpredictable major tournaments in recent memory. There are a lot of variables in play, including the high number of teams with a chance to raise the trophy, the unique timing of the event amid the European club season and the potential for Qatar's warm weather to play a factor.

That opens the door for an unexpected team to make a Cinderella run deep in the knockout stages, but the sport's traditional powers will still be a large part of the championship chase.