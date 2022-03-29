Paige Bueckers, UConn Extend Final Four Streak With Thrilling 2OT Win over NC State

Khoi Ton/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The second-seeded UConn women's basketball team is headed to its 14th straight Final Four after defeating No. 1 seed NC State 91-87 in double overtime in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament on Monday.

Monday's contest marked just the seventh multi-overtime game in NCAA women's basketball championship history, according to ESPN Stats & Info. It was also the first multi-overtime game in a regional final.

The Huskies looked like they were headed to the Final Four after taking a 77-74 lead with just 6.2 seconds remaining in the first overtime, but Wolfpack forward Jakia Brown-Turner knocked down a three-pointer to force double OT and keep NC State's championship aspirations hopes alive.

During the second overtime, UConn was in control. With 23 seconds left on the clock, Christyn Williams made a layup to give the Huskies an 89-85 lead before hitting another clutch layup with six seconds remaining to ice the game.

It was a monumental performance from sophomore guard Paige Bueckers, who finished the first half with four points before turning up the heat in the second half and in overtime to finish with 27 points, six rebounds and one assist.

Bueckers has been the Huskies' leader all season, but Monday's game was her best of the NCAA tournament. In addition to Bueckers, Williams finished with 21 points and five rebounds, while freshman Azzi Fudd finished with 19 points, five rebounds and two assists.

As for NC State, they were paced by Brown-Turner, who finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Elissa Cunane finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

UConn is looking to win its first national championship since 2016. The Huskies will move on to face another No. 1 seed and the defending champions in Stanford on Friday.