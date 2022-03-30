Cavaliers' Evan Mobley to Miss Next 3 Games With Sprained Ankle Injury

Jason Miller/NBAE via Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley will miss at least the next three games due to an ankle injury.

The team announced on Wednesday that Mobley won't play against the Dallas Mavericks, nor will he accompany them on their road trip for games against the Atlanta Hawks (Thursday) and New York Knicks (Saturday).

Mobley was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle after landing on Franz Wagner's foot in the first quarter of Monday's 107-101 win over the Orlando Magic.

The 2021 third overall pick also missed time earlier this season with a right elbow sprain and a left ankle sprain.

Mobley has been instrumental in Cleveland's success this season. He's averaging 14.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor and 25.3 percent from deep.

The Cavaliers are 42-33, seventh place in the Eastern Conference thanks in part to the USC alum's efforts. When he is sidelined, veteran Kevin Love sees an increase in playing time.

However, losing Mobley at this point in the season seriously impacts the team's chances of reaching the playoffs as Collin Sexton is out for the season with a torn meniscus and Jarrett Allen is sidelined with a fractured finger.

The Cavs trail the Toronto Raptors (43-32) by one game for the sixth seed in the East. The top six teams in each conference advance to the playoffs. Cleveland currently projects to play the Brooklyn Nets in the play-in tournament.