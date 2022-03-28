Chris Archer, Twins Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract in MLB Free Agency

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Minnesota Twins reportedly added some depth to their starting rotation.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the team reached an agreement with right-hander Chris Archer on a one-year, $3.5 million contract. The deal can reach as high as $9.5 million with performance bonuses "based on games started or outings with nine or more outs."

Passan added that Archer's contract has a base salary of $2.75 million and a $10 million mutual option with a $750,000 buyout.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

