Ty Lue Calls out 76ers' Daryl Morey for Tweet on Clippers' Offense, Free Throws

At least this tweet from Daryl Morey didn't cause an international incident.

On Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations pushed back against the idea—one floated by Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue—that his team is overly dependent on fouls:

The post didn't elude the eye of Lue:

The Clippers coach originally drew Morey's ire when some of his comments were slightly stripped of their context.

Lue referenced the ability of James Harden and Joel Embiid to draw fouls and said he heard a statistic that neither player would rank in the top 10 of the NBA in scoring if their made free throws were removed from the equation.

It didn't sound like a critique of Harden or Embiid but rather an acknowledgement of how difficult they are to stop when they get the ball in their hands.

Unfortunately, the opportunity to provide some clarity came a little too late as Harden and Embiid combined to score 56 points in a 122-97 win over the Clippers on Friday.

Lue's comments Monday will probably be the last word on the matter.

The Sixers and Clippers won't cross paths over the remainder of the regular season, and the odds of an NBA Finals matchup are slim considering Los Angeles has to make the playoffs first—the Clips are eighth in the Western Conference at 36-39.

But Lue's quip shows how Morey may never live down his costly social media gaffe.