    NFL Draft Rumors: Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder 'Made a Positive Impression on Scouts'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 28, 2022

    Justin Casterline/Getty Images

    Desmond Ridder might be moving up the draft boards of some NFL teams. 

    Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported on Monday that Ridder "made a positive impression on scouts" through last week's pro days among the draft-eligible quarterbacks. 

    He added he had "one coach tell me that if he had the receivers who were on display the day before at Ohio State, it would've really been a show."

