NFL Draft Rumors: Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder 'Made a Positive Impression on Scouts'March 28, 2022
Justin Casterline/Getty Images
Desmond Ridder might be moving up the draft boards of some NFL teams.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported on Monday that Ridder "made a positive impression on scouts" through last week's pro days among the draft-eligible quarterbacks.
He added he had "one coach tell me that if he had the receivers who were on display the day before at Ohio State, it would've really been a show."
