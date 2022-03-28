NFL Draft Rumors: Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder 'Made a Positive Impression on Scouts'

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Desmond Ridder might be moving up the draft boards of some NFL teams.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported on Monday that Ridder "made a positive impression on scouts" through last week's pro days among the draft-eligible quarterbacks.

He added he had "one coach tell me that if he had the receivers who were on display the day before at Ohio State, it would've really been a show."

