Kyrie Irving: I'm 'Grateful' to Have Been Able to Play in Nets' Home Game vs. Hornets

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

For the first time this season, Nets star Kyrie Irving was able to take the court at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and despite a 119-110 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, he told reporters he was thankful to finally take the court in New York City again.

"I don't take it for granted. What happened tonight, it was historic," Irving said. "I'm grateful that I got a chance to be out there with my brothers and just leave it all out there."

Irving unsurprisingly received a huge ovation when he was announced at Barclays Center.

Irving wasn't able to play at home all season because he remains unvaccinated against COVID-19. And while New York City lifted most of its vaccine requirements a few weeks ago, Mayor Eric Adams didn't amend the city's private sector vaccine mandate until Thursday.

The Emergency Executive Order 62 that Adams initiated allows unvaccinated New York City athletes an exemption from the private sector mandate.

Despite the inconsistency of only being able to play in road games up until this point, Irving has played at a high level. Entering Sunday's game against the Hornets, the 30-year-old was averaging 27.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor and 43.0 percent from deep.

Irving finished his home debut with 16 points, two rebounds and 11 assists in 41 minutes.

Having Irving available for home games is huge for a Nets team that sits ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 39-36 record as five of the team's seven remaining games will be played at home.

In addition, the standings in the Eastern Conference are very tight, and the Nets are just eight games out of first place. While they likely won't climb that high in the standings before the end of the regular season, the team could still gain home-court advantage for the playoffs.