LeBron James: Ankle Is 'Horrible' After Suffering Injury in Lakers' Loss to Pelicans

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter of Sunday's 116-108 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, and he told reporters in his postgame press conference that he isn't sure how he finished the game with the ailment.

"I have no idea how I finished the game," James said.

He added: "... It’s horrible. It’s horrible right now. … It’s pretty sore right now.”

