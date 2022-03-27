MLB Rumors: Albert Pujols, Cardinals in 'Increased Conversations' About Reunion

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The St. Louis Cardinals have increased talks with franchise legend and free-agent first baseman/designated hitter Albert Pujols about returning to the team this season, per Katie Woo of The Athletic.

Interest is reportedly growing to bring Pujols back, per Woo, who added what his role would be with the team.

"Pujols, 42, would not be an everyday player," Woo wrote.

"Rather, he would serve as a right-handed bench bat, similar to the role St. Louis identified when they inked outfielder Corey Dickerson to a one-year deal last week."

Pujols is a 10-time All-Star, three-time National League MVP and six-time Silver Slugger who won a pair of World Series with the Cardinals when he played in St. Louis from 2001-11.

He left the Cardinals for the Los Angeles Angels in free agency in 2012 and remained with the team until 2021 when the Halos released him in May.

The L.A. Dodgers soon signed him, and Pujols stayed there for the remainder of the season before becoming a free agent.

Pujols played 109 games for the Angels and Dodgers last season. He had 17 home runs, 50 RBI and a .236 batting average (.717 OPS).

He hit much better after switching teams, hitting 12 home runs alongside a .759 OPS in 85 games with the Dodgers.

The addition of the universal DH likely opens up options for Pujols, as the 21-year veteran can serve as a designated hitter in both leagues.

Perhaps his career will come full circle, and he'll end his career in St. Louis. However, Pujols is also on the verge of moving up some notable career lists as well. He's fifth all-time with 679 home runs and is 18 away from surpassing Alex Rodriguez for No. 4 on the list.

Pujols, who has 2,150 career RBI, is also just 65 RBI away from surpassing Babe Ruth for No. 2 on the all-time list.

For now, Pujols is still searching for a new MLB home with the season set to begin on April 7.